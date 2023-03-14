 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

JK receives Rs 1,547 cr investment in 2022-23: MoS Home

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Rai said the government expects investments to further increase in the next five years in various important sectors like manufacturing, services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agro-based industry, and tourism, including film and medical.

Source: Twitter/@RailMinIndia

A record investment of Rs 1,547 crore has been received by Jammu and Kashmir in the current fiscal till January, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said the government expects investments to further increase in the next five years in various important sectors like manufacturing, services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agro-based industry, and tourism, including film and medical.

During 2022-23 till January, a record investment of Rs 1,547.87 crore has been received by the Union Territory and this investment during the current financial year is the highest ever compared to any of the previous financial years, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said Jammu and Kashmir had received investment of Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 590.97 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 840.55 crore in 2017-18.