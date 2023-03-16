 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JioMart launches 'Craft Mela' to support India's weavers and artisans

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

Reliance Retail-owned JioMart announced on March 16 the roll-out of handloom and handicraft storefronts - the ‘Craft Mela’. The three-day handicrafts and textiles festival is scheduled from March 17 to 19 on JioMart.

The company in its press release said it aims to support the local weaving and craft communities, and the initiative is in line with its mission to enable local weavers and artisans to promote "Made in India" goods to consumers.

Reliance Retail also said 10,000+ weavers and artists from 22 Indian states and union territories would benefit from JioMart's 'Craft Mela', addding more than 600 retailers and skilled craftspeople have already joined the site. It further said customers have access to more than 85,000 products from 600+ sellers & master artisans, showcasing the true essence of Bharat.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said the company supports the Indian artisan and weaver community in expanding their businesses, preserving Indian crafts, and boosting the rural economy.