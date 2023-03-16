JioMart launches 'Craft Mela' to support India's weavers and artisans

Reliance Retail-owned JioMart announced on March 16 the roll-out of handloom and handicraft storefronts - the ‘Craft Mela’. The three-day handicrafts and textiles festival is scheduled from March 17 to 19 on JioMart.

The company in its press release said it aims to support the local weaving and craft communities, and the initiative is in line with its mission to enable local weavers and artisans to promote "Made in India" goods to consumers.

Reliance Retail also said 10,000+ weavers and artists from 22 Indian states and union territories would benefit from JioMart's 'Craft Mela', addding more than 600 retailers and skilled craftspeople have already joined the site. It further said customers have access to more than 85,000 products from 600+ sellers & master artisans, showcasing the true essence of Bharat.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said the company supports the Indian artisan and weaver community in expanding their businesses, preserving Indian crafts, and boosting the rural economy.

Varaganti, said, "JioMart is dedicated to empowering the local artisan and weaver community in India through e-commerce. We want to help them grow their businesses, preserve Indian crafts, and provide impetus to the rural economy. Such initiatives provide sellers with a platform to list and sell their merchandise online to a diverse customer base. It motivates artisans to embrace online selling. Through Craft Mela, we want to make authentic indigenous crafts from across the country quickly & easily accessible to our customers at the click of a button. We aim to boost the growth of emerging local art forms that will benefit both artisans and customers, as we broaden our seller base and product assortment." Disclaimer: Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, is under the Reliance Industries group. Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

