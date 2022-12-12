 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT sector remains resilient as cost-supply equation improves: Moshe Katri

Debangana Ghosh
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

There are no indications of demand slowdown. The worst case scenario will be a delay of one-to-two months in budget cycle decisions, Katri said.

Moshe Katri, Managing Director of Equity research at Wedbush Securities

Despite rising macroeconomic uncertainty in the United States and weaknesses in key sectors such as lending, high tech, and telecom, the IT sector remains resilient as the industry's cost-supply equation improves, said leading IT analyst Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities in a note on December 11.

The development comes couple of days after HCLTech during its Investor Day in New York said that it expected revenue growth to come in at the lower end of its revenue guidance band of 13.5-14.5 percent in constant currency (CC) terms. The company is also seeing increased furloughs and pain in segments like Hi-tech and BFSI.  HCLTech previously increased its revenue guidance for FY23 from 12-14 percent in CC terms during its Q2FY23 earnings.

Meanwhile, Indian analysts and Credit Suisse estimated that the top four Indian IT companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech are set to see slump in growth and a 10-27 percent correction in their public market valuation.

In his note, Katri said, “In this context, we believe HCL Tech’s commentary/guidance revision (late last week) is a function of its exposure to a volatile products/software business as well as to weakening High Tech and Telecom verticals.”

“The general consensus was that despite the macro volatility, and select “pockets of weakness” (High Tech, Telecom, Lending), “the sky isn’t falling” (record deal pipelines, shifting to cost-rationalization), the industry’s cost (wage comp) and supply equation (lateral to junior hires) is improving, a macro-driven, budget cycle slippage is transitory and finally, forward (12-months) estimates are reasonable (“soft landing” scenario),” he added.

According to Wedbush Securities, despite pockets of weakness in multiple verticals, “including High tech (i.e., recent layoffs), Telecom and Equity Capital markets/lending. Banks (BFSI) are in strong financial position, which we view as an important positive.”