 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Is it practical for India Inc to loosen English fluency requirements in a multilingual workspace?

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Recruiters say the obsession of India Inc for English is changing mostly for the roles which are focussed on interacting with shop floor workers based in non-Hindi speaking states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana etc.

While promoting regional languages at the workplace may seem like a way to bring in diversity, HR leaders say it may not be the most effective approach.

Advertisements claiming to teach how to speak English in just a week are plastered across walls and electricity poles in small cities in India. The popularity of such crash courses shows the significance of English in Indian businesses and society in general, which consider the language to be a staircase to success.

However, there is an odd one out. Software maker Zoho’s co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu claims his company employees do not need to be fluent in English for “most jobs”.

Changing paradigm

HR experts have called the policy impractical, especially in multinational firms which require at least one common language. They say English provides opportunities to employees in internal talent mobility thereby enabling a high career growth trajectory. English is considered a lingua franca by India Inc which employs people speaking diverse regional languages.