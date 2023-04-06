 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is disbursing salary before the month-end feasible for India Inc?

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

A report noted that 81 percent of employees face a liquidity crunch between pay cycles. The move to distribute salaries before the month ends has got a good response from new recruits

Experts say releasing salaries early can be challenging for small businesses or startups as it can create cash flow problems.

Some companies have started looking beyond employees’ health and mental wellbeing. Helping them plan their finances is the new trend. However, for some, this, too, is outdated as they are already disbursing salaries early, before the month ends.

Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com let their employees take away a part of their salary on the 15th of every month. This initiative aims to provide financial liquidity so that people can enjoy a part of their salary as they accrue it and don’t necessarily have to wait for the month-end.

The shift was triggered by Covid-led challenges in 2021. Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO of Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com, first presented the concept to both the HR and finance teams. Subsequently, the finance team conducted several simulations to assess the impact on cash flow and the policy was subsequently implemented.

“We have got extremely positive feedback on the practice from our people, particularly from those who are new to the company and have experienced different practices at previous employers,” Hasteer said.