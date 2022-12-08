 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Irdai proposes 3 years insurance cover for cars, 5 years for two-wheelers

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has floated a draft on 'Long-Term Motor Products covering both Motor Third Party Insurance and Own Damage Insurance'.

Regulator Irdai proposed to introduce an insurance cover of three years for cars and five years for two-wheelers with an aim to allow wider choice to customers.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has floated a draft on 'Long-Term Motor Products covering both Motor Third Party Insurance and Own Damage Insurance'.

The draft proposes to permit all general insurers to offer 3-year insurance policy in respect of private cars and 5-year for two-wheelers, co-terminus with motor third party liability cover.

The premium for the entire term of the policy coverage would be collected at the time of sale of insurance.

The pricing, as per the draft, would be based on sound actuarial principles, including claims experience, and long-term discount.

"The pricing of add-on and optional covers may likewise consider the cost efficiencies of policy administration," said the draft, on which the Irdai has invited stakeholder comments by December 22.