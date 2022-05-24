 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

WATCH LIVE | Delhivery On Future Plans & Network Expansion

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery had a quiet listing on Dalal Street, however the shares are finding investor interest. Going beyond the buzz, Moneycontrol spoke to the management, on future plans and network expansion.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhivery #Delhivery IPO #delhivery listing #Delhivery listing today #delhivery muted listing #initial public offer #IPO #IPOsWithMC #listing #live #Sandeep Basaria #video
first published: May 24, 2022 11:57 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.