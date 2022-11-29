 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uniparts India IPO opens tomorrow | 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Uniparts India, a leading global supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining (CFM) and aftermarket sectors, has a presence in over 25 countries

Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India will be the last initial public offering (IPO) to open for subscription in November.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the offer:

1) IPO dates

The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022. The anchor book opened for a day on November 29.

2) Price band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 548-577 per share.