 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Tata Technologies unlisted stock jumps 30% over three weeks

Ravindra Sonavane
Jan 06, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The unlisted Tata Group company has defied the trend in a market where investors have moved on to blue-chip and conventional businesses

Source: ShutterStock

Tata Technologies shares in the unlisted markets have jumped over 30 percent over the past three weeks after the company said it would issue free shares and Tata Motors said it was considering partial disinvestment through an initial public offering.

The shares climbed to Rs 7,300 apiece from Rs 5,500 in unlisted markets, a dealer said.

Tata Technologies recently announced a bonus issue of one new share for every share held and set January 16 as the record date. The company also announced a stock split of 5:1. Tata Motors said in a note to the exchanges on December 12 that it is exploring a partial divestment in the company.

“The proposed corporate action of split and bonus can be viewed as a preparatory step towards the IPO,” said Manan Doshi of UnlistedArena.com, which deals in unlisted and pre-IPO shares.

Tata Technologies is the odd stock in the unlisted space, where investors have otherwise exited and moved on to blue-chip and conventional businesses.

The shares had surged six-fold to Rs 6,300 in October 2022 from Rs 1,050 in September 2020. The stock fell to Rs 5100 in November before rising again.