Sula Vineyards raises Rs 288.10 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

India's largest wine producer and seller Sula Vineyards on December 9 said it has garnered Rs 288.10 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 80.70 lakh shares to anchor investors, at the upper end of the price band.

The price band for the offer, which will open for subscription on December 12, has been fixed at Rs 340-357 per share. The public issue will close on December 14.

Total 22 investors bought shares of the company via anchor book including marquee participants - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, New York State Teachers Retirement System, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius.

Domestic investors like Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance also bought shares in the company.

"Out of the total allocation to the anchor investors, 25.21 lakh shares were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds through a total of 5 schemes," Sula Vineyards said. Sula Vineyards aims to raise more than Rs 960 crore by issuing over 2.69 crore shares via IPO. It is entirely an offer for sale by promoter Rajeev Samant, and investors Cofintra SA, Verlinvest SA, Verlinvest France SA, Saama Capital III Ltd, SWIP Holdings, and Haystack Investments.

