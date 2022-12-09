 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sula Vineyards raises Rs 288.10 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 09, 2022 / 09:41 PM IST

Sula Vineyards has finalised allocation of 80.70 lakh shares to anchor investors, at upper end of price band.

India's largest wine producer and seller Sula Vineyards on December 9 said it has garnered Rs 288.10 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 80.70 lakh shares to anchor investors, at the upper end of the price band.

The price band for the offer, which will open for subscription on December 12, has been fixed at Rs 340-357 per share. The public issue will close on December 14.

Total 22 investors bought shares of the company via anchor book including marquee participants - Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, New York State Teachers Retirement System, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Segantii India Mauritius, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius.

Domestic investors like Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance also bought shares in the company.

