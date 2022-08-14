Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | Of 32 stocks and a net worth of Rs 32,000 crore

India’s very own Warren Buffet Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday following a brief illness, leaving behind 32 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 31,904.8 crore.

At end of June quarter, Jhunjhunwala's net worth stood at Rs 25,425 crore. This was after the steepest 25 percent fall since March 2020 from Rs 33,754 crore a quarter ago. By August, the value rebounded to Rs 31,834 crore, according to Trendline.com. That's what made Big Bull of Dalal Street a legend.

In March 2020, his portfolio dropped around 33 percent to Rs 8,355 crore from Rs 12,554 crore sequentially. But the ace investor turned it around and his portfolio quadrupled since March 2020.

Jhunjhunwala spent the initial part of his career on Dalal Street as a trader, mostly as a short seller, during the exponential growth phase triggered by the infamous Harshad Mehta in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Jhunjhunwala's biggest bet was Titan Co Ltd. In 2002-03, he picked up the shares at an average price of Rs 3 per piece. The shares are now trading at a price of Rs 2,140. He holds over 4.49 crore shares of Titan Company. He and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.1 percent in the company as of June 2022, worth Rs 11,086 crore.

The second biggest stock in his portfolio is Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd. The Jhunjhunwala couple collectively hold 10.07 crore shares in the company, amounting to over Rs 8,000 crore.

The third most valued stock in his portfolio is Tata Motors Ltd which holds around 3.62 crore shares worth Rs 1,731 crore. In Fortis Healthcare and CRISIL Ltd, the he held 3.2 crore and 21.29 lakh shares, worth Rs 899 crore and Rs 693 crore, respectively.

Apart from his investments, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was also a movie producer. He has produced movies like English-Vinglish, Shamitabh, and Ki and Ka.