 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Nearly Rs 2,000-crore worth of IPOs to hit Dalal Street next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

In December, the fundraising, including the two upcoming IPOs of KFin Technologies and Elin Electronics, will be a little more than Rs 3,800 crore

Representative image

The primary market prime time is nowhere near over. Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five.

So far, we have seen 36 IPOs this calendar year, raising nearly Rs 62,000 crore. Add the two upcoming IPOs and the total fundraising by main board IPOs would be nearly Rs 64,000 crore.

In December, the fundraising including the two IPOs, would be a little more than Rs 3,800 crore.

The first IPO for next week is that of KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, which will be open for subscription during the December 19-21 period.

The company that provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India aims to garner Rs 1,500 crore via the issue which is only an offer for sale.

Promoter entity General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd will be selling shares worth Rs 1,500 crore. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 347-366 a share.