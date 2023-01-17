 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pharma firms Innova Captab, Blue Jet Healthcare get Sebi nod to go public

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Pharmaceutical company Innova Captab's public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 96 lakh equity shares by promoters.

Pharmaceutical companies Innova Captab and Blue Jet Healthcare have received approval from the capital markets regulator to go ahead with their IPO plans.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued an observation letter to Innova Captab on January 11 and Blue Jet Healthcare received the same letter on January 9, as per updates available with the regulator on January 13.

According to Sebi, the issuance of observation letter indicates that a company can go ahead with its plans to go public.

The Innova Captab public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 96 lakh equity shares by promoters.

Promoters Manoj Kumar Lohariwala and Vinay Kumar Lohariwala, and investor Gian Parkash Aggarwal plan to sell 32 lakh shares each through an offer for sale. Around 69.75 percent shareholding is now held by promoters and the rest is with Gian Parkash Aggarwal, the public shareholder.

The company has three business divisions - one is CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) segment, second is domestic branded generics business, and the last is international branded generics business.