Nova Agritech files IPO papers with Sebi, Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao to exit company

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised by the company for setting up a new formulation plant for the subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences

Nova Agritech, the Telangana-based agri-input manufacturer, has filed preliminary papers with the capital market watchdog Sebi to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 140 crore, and an offer for sale of 77.58 lakh equity shares by non-promoter Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.

In fact, Nutalapati intends to sell its entire shareholding in the company via an offer for sale. He currently holds an 11.9 percent stake (77.58 lakh shares) in the company and the rest is held by promoters.

The agri-input manufacturer may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 25 crore before filing the RHP. If the said pre-IPO placement is undertaken, then accordingly its fresh issue size will get reduced.