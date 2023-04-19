 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mankind Pharma IPO shares trade with single-digit premium in grey market

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Mankind Pharma is focused largely on the domestic market, which contributed to 97.60 percent to its revenue from operations for FY22.

IPO

Mankind Pharma shares managed to attract single-digit premium in the grey market on the day of price band announcement and ahead of the IPO launch. The expensive valuations and only offer for sale portion in the IPO may be reasons for low premium, experts said.

The offer will open for subscription in the coming week on April 25 and the closing date would be April 27, 2023.

The pharmaceutical company on April 19 has fixed price band for its IPO at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. More than 4 crore shares public issue is completely an offer for sale by promoters and investors, which means the company will not get funds through this offer and the entire amount will go to selling shareholders.

The public issue in total will fetch the company Rs 4,326.35 crore at higher end of price band.