Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Mankind Pharma IPO: A pricey bet on branded domestic pharma market

Anubhav Sahu & Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

As the company is foraying into newer areas of therapies, particularly chronic, there could be execution hiccups.

After entering the consumer healthcare industry in 2007, Mankind has leveraged on existing brands and has since gained significant market share in the respective categories of its operations
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: OFS of Rs 4,326 crore provides partial exit to PE players Diversified portfolio, with an increasing focus on chronic and consumer health Primarily banks on distribution and manufacturing strength; recent inorganic forays worth watching Valuation pricey at trailing EV/EBITDA of 21x In the last decade and a half, Mankind Pharma (Mankind) has emerged as a household name, chiefly due to its success in consumer health brands Manforce and Prega News. However, it may be a surprise to a few that consumer health is roughly...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers