Mankind Pharma IPO: A pricey bet on branded domestic pharma market

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: OFS of Rs 4,326 crore provides partial exit to PE players Diversified portfolio, with an increasing focus on chronic and consumer health Primarily banks on distribution and manufacturing strength; recent inorganic forays worth watching Valuation pricey at trailing EV/EBITDA of 21x In the last decade and a half, Mankind Pharma (Mankind) has emerged as a household name, chiefly due to its success in consumer health brands Manforce and Prega News. However, it may be a surprise to a few that consumer health is roughly...