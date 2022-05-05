LIC IPO Live Updates: Second day of bidding set to begin as Day 1 sees employees portion fully subscribed, retail portion booked 60%

May 05, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

LIC IPO: The biggest Indian IPO ticked almost all the boxes on day 1 of subscription

The blockbuster IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) got 67 percent subscription on day 1 of the opening of offer, with strong demand coming from the policyholders, employees and retail investors. LIC policyholders led the bout as they lapped up twice (1.99 times) their portion of the offer. The portion allocated to the employees also got fully subscribed (1.17 times) on day one itself while the retail investors closed on 60 percent of their allocated portion.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.27 times while qualified institutional buyers lapped up 33 percent of their allocated portion on day 1. A total of 10,86,45,360 shares received the bids as against the offered 16,20,78,067 equity shares (excluding shares offered to anchor investors), by 7:00 pm on the stock exchanges. The IPO is an offer-for-sale of up to 221,374,920 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each wherein the government of India is aiming to garner Rs 21,000 crore against the sale of 3.5 percent of its stake.