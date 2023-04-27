 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India ranks first in number of new share sales by large firms despite just four IPOs in March quarter: EY

Shubham Raj
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

In contrast, the SME market witnessed higher activity, having raised $82 million via 38 IPOs

EY, though, states that there is a strong pipeline for IPOs in H2CY23 and beyond.

The market has been bad for fundraising not just in India but across the world. This is underscored by the fact that notwithstanding a mere four initial public offerings (IPOs) by larger companies in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, India topped the list.

EY in its IPO trends report said proceeds raised through the main market equated to $107 million via four IPOs compared to $995 million during Q1 via three IPOs in 2022, a decline of 89 percent in proceeds raised and an increase of 33 percent in the number of deals. At $50 million, the Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO was the largest in terms of funds raised between January and March 2023.

On the other hand, the SME or small and medium enterprise market saw much more activity. The SME segment raised $82 million via 38 IPOs during Q1 in 2023 versus 31 IPOs in Q1 in 2022 that garnered $37 million, an increase of 23 percent in the number of deals and 123 percent in proceeds raised, EY said.

The consulting company said it continues to see robust activity in the private market wherein PE/VC investments in 2023 have started on a positive note with January 2023 inflows being higher than the previous month by 30 percent in terms of value, though lower than January 2022 by 17 percent. The scarcity of larger rounds witnessed in 2022 is expected to continue into 2023, and investors are expected to be very selective, it added.