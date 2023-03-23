 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Surfaces spikes 23% on debut day. What should investors do?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

The listing price was largely better than analysts' expectations as well as ahead of the grey market premium, which was around 8-10 percent over the issue price.

Global Surfaces attracted good interest from investors on its listing day as the stock climbed 23 percent intraday on March 23, on the back of a positive mood in the equity markets and healthy subscription numbers reported during its initial public offering.

Experts told Moneycontrol that investors who have got shares in allotment can book profits given the strong listing gains, as most of them said they were worried about the company's weakening operating margin performance of the natural stones processing company.

The stock opened at Rs 164 on the National Stock Exchange, up 17 percent over its issue price of Rs 140 a share, and extended gains as the day progressed. It touched an intraday high of Rs 172.20, up 23 percent.

The trading volume on the NSE was 53.19 lakh shares and 4.09 lakh shares on the BSE.