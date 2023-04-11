 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fewer demat account openings in FY23 as retail investor frenzy subsides

Ravindra Sonavane
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

Unstable market conditions, lower returns from mid-cap and small-cap stocks, stringent margin system and layoff in IT companies and startups among reasons. This is for the first time since FY14 there is a decrease in the net addition of demat accounts.

Fewer demat accounts were opened in the financial year 2022-23, indicating a lack of confidence and/or interest among retail investors.

The number of net new demat accounts in FY23 was approximately 2.51 crore, a decrease from the 3.46 crore accounts in FY22, according to data from NSDL and CDSL. It is for the first time since FY14 there is a decrease in the net addition of demat accounts.

Slowdown, FII selling affects investor sentiments

Market experts said the slowdown could be due to various reasons, like unstable market conditions, lower returns from mid-cap and small-cap stocks, absence of attractively-priced big IPOs, better interest rates on debt investments, and sustained selling by foreign investors. Besides, there was also the base effect.