Demat account openings hit a three-month low in February as retail investors lie low

Ravindra Sonavane
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Although new investors are hesitant to enter the equity markets, there has been an increase in retail participation through Systematic Investment Plans.

Retail investors were averse to investing in Indian equity markets last month because of unappealing returns, leading to a slowdown in the number of demat accounts opened in February, which hit a three-month low, despite the easing of the account opening process.

According to data from Central Depository Service and National Securities Depository, the number of demat accounts opened in February 2023 was over 2.08 million, which marks the slowest account opening rate since November 2022, representing a 5 percent decline from the previous month. The total demat tally crossed 112.54 million, up just 1.88 percent from a month ago and a 30 percent jump from a year ago.

"There is a clear trend of decline in the rate of growth of demat accounts. Also the NSE (National Stock Exchange) has recently reported a decline in active accounts. This is primarily due to the poor returns from the market and good returns from fixed income investment caused by rising interest rates," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.