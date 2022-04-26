Campus Activewear: Can the IPO give a ‘sporty’ look to your portfolio?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL; formerly selling shoes under the popular brand, Action) — that has carved out its own sweet position in the Indian sports and athleisure footwear (S&A) segment — is coming out with an initial public offering (IPO). CAL, with an average selling price of about Rs 700, operates in a price range below those of MNC players such as Adidas, Nike, and Reebok, which typically sell above the Rs 2,500-range. CAL has developed its own local customer...