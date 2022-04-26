HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Campus Activewear: Can the IPO give a ‘sporty’ look to your portfolio?

Bharat Gianani   •

Campus Activewear's profitability is comparable to listed industry players. However, return ratios and growth prospects are better. Valuations at a discount to listed players offer a decent opportunity

Campus Activewear Ltd (CAL; formerly selling shoes under the popular brand, Action) — that has carved out its own sweet position in the Indian sports and athleisure footwear (S&A) segment — is coming out with an initial public offering (IPO). CAL, with an average selling price of about Rs 700, operates in a price range below those of MNC players such as Adidas, Nike, and Reebok, which typically sell above the Rs 2,500-range. CAL has developed its own local customer...

