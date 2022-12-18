 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

After this year’s IPO slump, bankers are wary of 2023 relief

Bloomberg
Dec 18, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

Just $207 billion have been raised this year from listings — 68% down versus last year — as a surge in flotations in China and the Middle East failed to make up for a frozen US market.

Representative image

Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis —  and bankers don’t expect a revival anytime soon.

A mix of rising inflation and interest rate hikes aimed at taming it have hurt stock market valuations and eroded investor appetite for the high-growth IPO candidates that have driven deals in recent years. Just $207 billion have been raised this year from listings  — 68% down versus last year — as a surge in flotations in China and the Middle East failed to make up for a frozen US market.

“Two things are needed for ECM activity to resume: stability around inflation and visibility on the trajectory for interest rate hikes,” said Edward Byun, co-head of Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Once there is conviction inflation has peaked and clarity on the rate outlook — likely in the second quarter of next year — we will begin to see the market move forward.”

This year’s listings slump is the worst since IPO values tumbled 73% in 2008, according to Bloomberg data. It follows a 2021 boom when peaking stock markets and a US blank-check listing craze led to an unprecedented $655 billion IPO haul. Since then, however, high-growth tech companies without a path to profitability have lost favour while consumer firms are finding investor support lacking as inflation surges.

It doesn’t help that so many of last year’s IPO stars are underwater. On average, the crop of 2021 US market debutantes is down 19% since going public — among them once highly sought-after EV startup Rivian Automotive Inc, which is down almost 70%.