Aether IPO: A niche chemical entity displaying global standards

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In recent times, a new set of chemical companies has joined the world of listed firms that are dominant players in some of the molecules/products they deal in. What make them leaders are process innovation, vertical integration and scale of production. Aether Industries is one of them. Led by the ex-promoters of Anupam Rasayan, Aether’s business model garners attention as it holds a sizeable market share in a number of pharma intermediate molecules, and has inked multi-year opportunities in polymers, material...