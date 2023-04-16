 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's fastest ton in IPL 2023 powers KKR to 185/6 against Mumbai Indians

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Rider's Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51-ball 104 -- his maiden century in the Indian Premier League -- to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 185/6 against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

Iyer bettered the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook a couple of nights ago in terms of fastest century this season, who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR.

While Iyer, who injured his knee at the start of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green, dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers, none of the KKR top-order batter could trouble the scorers.