IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: RR win toss, choose to field first

April 05, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: Captain's corner



Sanju Samson: "We would like to bowl first here. Expecting some dew later on in the night. We will use the opportunity to bowl first and take advantage. It is a great thought by the franchise to have a game here to promote cricket in Assam. Totally Loving it here. The players have also gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side tonight.".



Shikhar Dhawan: " We all know that dew is a factor later on, In fact there is already Dew as you can see. We too wanted to bowl first. It is alright, does not matter much. We are used to such conditions. Let's take it day by day. Not putting too much pressure on myself and on the team. It is the process that matters the most. We are going in with the Same eleven from the last game."

