IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: RR win toss, choose to field first

Shikhar Dhawan incorrectly called the toss as Rajasthan Royals choose to field first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match today between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati. Both teams won their respective opening match and will be full of confidence today.
RR vs PBKS Live: 92/1 after 10 Overs
At the half-way mark, Punjab Kings have made a strong start thanks to a blitzkreig from Prabhsimran Singh. But with Singh back in the dressing room, Dhawan and Rajapaksa will look to build up on the good start.
RR vs PBKS Live: WICKET! 90/1 after 9.4 Overs
Prabhsimran Singh's blitzkreig comes to an end, and how! Jason Holder's slower ball with extra bounce got the better of the opener as Jos Buttler takes a spectacular diving catch charging in from Long off. Singh's innings summary - 60 (34b 7x4 3x6) SR: 176.47
Sri Lanka's left-handed batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes into the crease.
RR vs PBKS Live: 86/0 after 9 Overs
RR vs PBKS Live: More off the same!
Prabhsimran continues to punish the RR bowlers. He smacks a straight six off Trent Boult, who's back for his third over,with a horizontal bat shot towards the sidescreen. This is his third SIX of the innings, to add to his 7 FOURS.
RR vs PBKS Live: 77/0 after 8 Overs
Chahal into the attack and he almost outfoxes Dhawan, who came down the track to a wide ball outside off stump. The ball catches the outside edge but it races to the third man boundary for a FOUR. Such is the unforgiving nature of the IPL.
RR vs PBKS Live: Debut half century!
Prabhsimran reaches his first IPL 50 in 28 balls. The young man has come off age with a stupendous knock
RR vs PBKS Live: 68/0 after 7 Overs
A quiet over from R Ashwin
RR vs PBKS Live: Prabhsimran survives! 63/0 after 6 Overs
Jason Holder was brought into the attack and in the final ball of the powerplay, Prabhsimran got a let off. Having already hit a BOUNDARYin the over --carvinga slower ball with adrive high over cover,one bounce over the rope -- the opener wanted to end the powerplay with a bang. He came down the track and tried to hit an overpitched ball over the cover fielder, but he didn't time it well. Padikkal, fielding in the cover position, leaped to take a catch but he could only parry the ball over for a single.
Samson takes a strategic timeout
RR vs PBKS Live: Prabhsimran takes on Ashwin - 56/0 after 5 Overs
Skipper Sanju Samson brought Ashwin into the attack but that made no difference to Prabhsimran. He slogged Ashwin to the mid wicket fence for a four, before coming down the track to hit him over the mid off boundary. Dhawan is enjoying the Singh show from the non striker's end. 11 runs came off Ashwin's first over
RR vs PBKS Live: Singh is King - 45/0 after 4 Overs
PrabhsimranSinghhita horizontal slap over mid off for four in the first ball, and then dabbed one past Chahal at third man for another boundary of the third ball. However, the highlight of the over came a ball later when Singh smoked a pull shot for a MAXIMUM, 15 rows into the stands!The sound off the bat was music to the ears! He ended the over by dancing down the track and powering the ball through the offside for another BOUNDARY. 19runs came off this Asifover.
RR vs PBKS Live: Dhawan into the act 26/0 after 3 Overs
The elegant left hander helped himself to 2 FOURS off Trent Boult. First Boundary was in the square leg region, while the second hit to the fence was a beautifuly timed punch on the offside. Both openers look in fine touch..
RR vs PBKS Live: Dispatched! 16/0 after 2 Overs
Prabhsimran picks up and hoiks KM Asif nonchalantly over the square leg fence for a beautiful SIX. The first maximum of the game!
RR vs PBKS Live: 7/0 after 1 Over
PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan andPrabhsimran Singh make a steadystart against Trent Boult Prabhsimranstroked a beautiful cover drive BOUNDARY over the infield.
RR vs PBKS Live: More numbers!
Barsapara Stadium dimensions.
RR vs PBKS Live: Starting XI graphic
A look at the Playing XI for #RRvPBKS #TATAIPL
RR vs PBKS Live: Pitch Report from Daren Ganga
"The dimensions of the ground are quite unique in a way that the square boundaries vary from one another. The pitch seems like a belter. There is a very little cover of live grass also what we can see is some dryness on the wicket. Players with the ability to swing the ball will prove to be effective. Likes of Boult, Arshdeep can be in business"
RR vs PBKS Live: Captain's corner
Sanju Samson: "We would like to bowl first here. Expecting some dew later on in the night. We will use the opportunity to bowl first and take advantage. It is a great thought by the franchise to have a game here to promote cricket in Assam. Totally Loving it here. The players have also gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side tonight.".
Shikhar Dhawan: " We all know that dew is a factor later on, In fact there is already Dew as you can see. We too wanted to bowl first. It is alright, does not matter much. We are used to such conditions. Let's take it day by day. Not putting too much pressure on myself and on the team. It is the process that matters the most. We are going in with the Same eleven from the last game."
RR vs PBKS Live: Trent Boult's pre-match thoughts
"Tremendous start, our form has continued from the last year. New year, guys are excited to come out and deliver. A couple of new faces, the message is that the consistency around the dressing room is same. We appreciate it is a long tournament, nice to get one under our belt. [Secret to his first-over wickets] You've probably jinxed it! I am clear in my game plan - pitch it up and try and get early wickets."
RR vs PBKS Live - Rajasthan Royals XI:
J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson (c/wk), D Padikkal, S Hetmyer, R Parag, R Ashwin, J Holder, Y Chahal, Asif K M, T Boult.
RR vs PBKS Live - Punjab Kings XI:
S Dhawan (c), S Singh (wk), B Rajapaksa, S Raza, S Khan, J Sharma, H Brar, S Curran, A Singh, R Chahar, N Ellis.
RR vs PBKS Live: Starting XI
Both teams are fielding the same XI from the previous game, with Punjab, who are batting first, fielding the same batting XI.
RR vs PBKS Live: The Toss
RR's Sanju Samson has won the toss and chosen to bowl first.
RR vs PBKS Live: Punjab a strong side
However, Shikhar Dhawan's side are no pushovers as they beat KKR without main players like Liam Livingstone andKagiso Rabada. Sri Lanka'sBhanuka Rajapaksa's scored a 50 whileArshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza put on an excellent bowling display to drive the team to an impressive win against KKR.
RR vs PBKS Live: RR slight favourites?
Apart from the head to head records, Rasjathan Royals seem to be the favourites for tonight's encounter. Their top order fired on all cylinders in the opening game against SRH, with their top 3 of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson scoring half-centuries that saw it post a formidable score of 203. Complementing the bastmen well were chief spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who took four wickets, while Trent Boult scalped two victims for himself as SRH fell short by 73 runs.
RR vs PBKS Live: Local boy
Even though the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati is not home to an IPL franchise, it still has representation in the RR squad in the form of exciting all-rounder Riyan Parag. Hear his thoughts...
First ever IPL game in Barsapara Cricket Stadium 🏟️
It's only fair we catchup with the Local boy 😉
Presenting all-things-Guwahati with @ParagRiyan 😃👌
RR vs PBKS Live: Stat attack - Head to head and other records
* In the 24 games between the two team, Rajasthan Royals has 14 wins to their name while PBKS have managed only 10.
* RR's record of 14 wins against PBKS is the team's most against any IPL opposition.
* RR also have the advantage in recent fixtures, having won 4 of the last 5.
* RR's highest total in IPL history is 226/6, which it registered against Punjab Kings on September 27, 2020 at Sharjah.
* RR's total of 226/6 is also the highest successful chase by any team in IPL.
RR vs PBKS Live: News elsewhere
Pre-match show
Guwahati very rarely gets IPL action, so to celebrate the best T20 league coming to town the stadium is set to showcase a visual delight for the fans.
Match Preview
Just about an hour away from the first ball, let's take a recap of what the two teams bring to the table.
Welcome!
Today's is going to be a battle Royale as Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings.