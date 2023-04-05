 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Live Score: RR win toss, choose to field first

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan incorrectly called the toss as Rajasthan Royals choose to field first.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 match today between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati. Both teams won their respective opening match and will be full of confidence today.

April 05, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: 92/1 after 10 Overs


At the half-way mark, Punjab Kings have made a strong start thanks to a blitzkreig from Prabhsimran Singh. But with Singh back in the dressing room, Dhawan and Rajapaksa will look to build up on the good start.

April 05, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: WICKET! 90/1 after 9.4 Overs


Prabhsimran Singh's blitzkreig comes to an end, and how! Jason Holder's slower ball with extra bounce got the better of the opener as Jos Buttler takes a spectacular diving catch charging in from Long off. Singh's innings summary - 60 (34b 7x4 3x6) SR: 176.47

Sri Lanka's left-handed batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa comes into the crease.

April 05, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: 86/0 after 9 Overs


April 05, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: More off the same!


Prabhsimran continues to punish the RR bowlers. He smacks a straight six off Trent Boult, who's back for his third over,with a horizontal bat shot towards the sidescreen. This is his third SIX of the innings, to add to his 7 FOURS.

April 05, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: 77/0 after 8 Overs


Chahal into the attack and he almost outfoxes Dhawan, who came down the track to a wide ball outside off stump. The ball catches the outside edge but it races to the third man boundary for a FOUR. Such is the unforgiving nature of the IPL.

April 05, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: Debut half century!


Prabhsimran reaches his first IPL 50 in 28 balls. The young man has come off age with a stupendous knock

April 05, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: 68/0 after 7 Overs


A quiet over from R Ashwin

April 05, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: Prabhsimran survives! 63/0 after 6 Overs


Jason Holder was brought into the attack and in the final ball of the powerplay, Prabhsimran got a let off. Having already hit a BOUNDARYin the over --carvinga slower ball with adrive high over cover,one bounce over the rope -- the opener wanted to end the powerplay with a bang. He came down the track and tried to hit an overpitched ball over the cover fielder, but he didn't time it well. Padikkal, fielding in the cover position, leaped to take a catch but he could only parry the ball over for a single.

Samson takes a strategic timeout

April 05, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: Prabhsimran takes on Ashwin - 56/0 after 5 Overs


Skipper Sanju Samson brought Ashwin into the attack but that made no difference to Prabhsimran. He slogged Ashwin to the mid wicket fence for a four, before coming down the track to hit him over the mid off boundary. Dhawan is enjoying the Singh show from the non striker's end. 11 runs came off Ashwin's first over

April 05, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

RR vs PBKS Live: Singh is King - 45/0 after 4 Overs


PrabhsimranSinghhita horizontal slap over mid off for four in the first ball, and then dabbed one past Chahal at third man for another boundary of the third ball. However, the highlight of the over came a ball later when Singh smoked a pull shot for a MAXIMUM, 15 rows into the stands!The sound off the bat was music to the ears! He ended the over by dancing down the track and powering the ball through the offside for another BOUNDARY. 19runs came off this Asifover.