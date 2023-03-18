 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors willing to pump in Rs 1,000 crore in Sikkim: CM Tamang

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Tamang, while addressing a press conference, said the interest shown by the investors during a G20 meeting on March 16 will be fruitful for the state in the long run.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has said that investors have expressed interest to pump in Rs 1,000 crore in various sectors in the Himalayan state.

He said the government will immediately start implementing investor-friendly policies. Tamang, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said the interest shown by the investors during a G20 meeting on March 16 will be fruitful for the state in the long run.

Chief Secretary V B Pathak said representatives of 12 G20 nations had participated in the B20 conference.

"Investors have shown interest to pump in over Rs 1,000 crore in IT & ITeS, infrastructure, renewable energy, microbrewery, skill development, education, agri-processing, organic farming, forest products and hospitality sectors," he said.