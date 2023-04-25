 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InspeCity raises $1.5 million for servicing satellites, building 'space cities'

Aihik Sur
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

The start-up's visition is to create a new economy in space and build human habitats that go beyond the limitations of our current planetary systems, said Arindrajit Chowdhury, CEO, Inspecity. Chowdhury is also a professor at the mechanical engineering department of IIT Bombay.

(L) InspeCity's Co-founder and CTO Tausif Shaikh and CEO Arindrajit Chowdhury

Mumbai-based space tech start-up InspeCity, which is developing technologies that can provide servicing to satellites while in orbit, announced on April 25 it has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, a deep-tech venture capitalist.

Founded in 2022, the start-up also has a long term of aim of building "cities" in space -- in a suitable orbit between Earth and the moon. A release by the company said InspeCity envisions "building space factories that support a true in-space economy and eventually building the city".

The round was co-led by Antler India and Veda VC. Other investors participating in the round include Anicut Capital, DeVC India, and others.

The investment will be used by InspeCity to demonstrate that a defunct satellite can be docked with a de-orbited satellite using the company's Vehicle for life-Extension and Deorbiting Activities (VEDA) platform. A deorbited satellite is a satellite that's been moved to an area of space that isn't heavily populated.