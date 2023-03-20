 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Inside IIT Madras: Institute may work on regional alternative to ChatGPT, says director V Kamakoti

Aihik Sur
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Kamakoti said a ChatGPT alternative is possible by leveraging data from the government’s Swayam platform

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, along with other researchers, began the Shakti Processor Programme as an academic initiative in 2014.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras may soon work on a ChatGPT alternative that would concentrate on regional languages, as opposed to the OpenAI platform that is currently available in English only, institute director V Kamakoti said.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Kamakoti said that using data generated through Swayam, the government’s e-learning initiative to provide teaching learning resources to everyone, it is possible to create a good chat engineering platform like Maths Chat, or Physics Chat. The other big thing could be adding multilingual capacity to the application.

Also read: Inside IIT Madras: What makes the institute's ecosystem a deep tech haven

The IIT Madras director said that J&K Operations, the company that developed BharOS, an indigenous operating system for smartphones, is close to striking deals with some organisations. Kamakoti also talked about what sets IIT Madras apart from other institutions when it comes to innovation, his outlook on space tech, semiconductors and his aims for the institute. Edited excerpts: