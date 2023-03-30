 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InoxCVA to set up cryogenic tank facility in Vadodara for Rs 200 crore

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

The 20,000 tonne per annum plant will come up at Savli, and will be the company's largest unit, according to a statement.

Cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gassification solutions provider InoxCVA will set up a manufacturing facility in Vadodara with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

The 20,000 tonne per annum plant will come up at Savli, and will be the company's largest unit, according to a statement on Thursday.

The ground-breaking for the project follows an MoU signed by the company with the Gujarat government last month.

Siddharth Jain, a director of the company, claimed the 30-acre unit will double the present domestic cryogenic equipment manufacturing capacity.