Industry body representing Google, Meta, Apple, Amazon slam Finance Committee report as 'regressive'

Aihik Sur
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

Asia Internet Coalition, an industry body representing companies such as Google, Twitter, Meta, urged the Indian government to undertake wide consultations over the Standing Committee of Finance's recommendation that a digital competition law should be introduced for the country

Asia Internet Coalition, an industry body representing companies such as Google, Twitter, and Meta criticised and termed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance's recommendation to introduce a digital competition law and its overall report on Big Tech firms' anti-competitive practices as 'absolutist' and 'regressive'.

In a statement from January 6, the AIC said, "The AIC is concerned that the digital competition law recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance may dampen digital innovation in India."

It recommended the government to conduct wide consultations with stakeholders to "new legislative proposals meet international best practices, are evidence-based, and are for the purpose of benefiting innovation, growth, and consumers".

The AIC's members include Amazon, Meta, Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, and so on

On December 23, the committee in its report recommended that India should enhance its competition law to address the unique needs of the digital market.

The committee suggested that a digital markets unit be established within the commission, with experts who could monitor systematically important digital intermediaries (SIDIs) and emerging SIDIs and also offer suggestions to the Centre.