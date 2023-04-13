 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indonesian hacker group targets 12,000 Indian government websites, cybersecurity alert issued

Aihik Sur
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

The alert also said that the hacktivist group had released a list of government websites that it claims to be targeting, which included state and Central government websites.

A cyber attack group from Indonesia has been allegedly targeting 12,000 government websites in India, a cybersecurity alert issued on April 13 by the Centre said.

The alert, accessed by Moneycontrol, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

"It has been reported that websites of State and Central government are potentially being targeted," the alert said while urging concerned government officials to take preventive measures.

Last year, a massive ransomware attack crippled the systems of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) rendering its centralised records inaccessible, apart from other hospital services.