India’s US Treasury Securities holding rose 4.3% on-month to $221.2 billion in August: SEBI Bulletin

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 22, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Dealers expect that India will try to increase its US Treasury holdings as these notes will be attractive even after their yields ease.

India’s holdings of US Treasury Securities increased 4.3% on-month and 1.9% on a year-on-year basis in August to $221.2 billion, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) November Bulletin.

Dealers said that the rise took place because most central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), looked at US papers as a safe haven as they are considered to be most liquid and safe.

"When inflation went above the comfort zone in US, most of the bigger economies including India have reduced their holding as it is a double edged sword when FED started increasing the rates at a rapid pace besides currency risk with the fear of MTM losses," said said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner at debt advisory firm Rockfort Fincap.

He further added that however, for the past few months few economies including India have started investing back in US treasury with the expectation of US rates peaking out, moderatation in inflationary figures.

According to SEBI’s Bulletin, the highest on-month rise in holdings was witnessed by the UAE and Bahamas at 15.7% and 12%, respectively. In August, Japan held the most US Treasuries at $1,199.8 billion, followed by China, with $971.8 billion.

“At the end of August 2022, Japan was the biggest foreign holder of  US Treasury Securities, holding 16.0 per cent of  the total US Treasury Securities, followed by China (12.9 percent). The total foreign holding of  US Treasury Securities at the end of  August 2022 was USD 7509.0 billion,” the SEBI bulletin said.