India’s natural gas consumption expected to rise in 2023 amid softening LNG prices

Shubhangi Mathur
May 01, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

Natural gas prices have fallen to $2.50 per mmBtu in April 2023, compared to $4.40 MMBtu in January.

Natural gas consumption in India is expected to rise in 2023 due to softening in LNG (liquefied natural gas) prices amid milder-than-expected winters in Europe, and muted demand in China.

In the benchmark NYMEX platform, natural gas prices have fallen to $2.50 per mmBtu (metric million British thermal units) in April 2023, compared to $4.40 MMBtu in January.

Prashant Vasisht, VP and Co-head of Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said, “We expect gas consumption in India to rise by 6-7 percent  in 2023 compared to 2022 on account of lower prices and increase in domestic production.”

Domestic production of natural gas from the Krishna Godavari basin is also expected to increase in 2023, with ONGC and Reliance expected to ramp up production in the basin.