 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India’s logistics sector is far from improvement despite a national policy, costs remain high, hurting export competitiveness

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has found that many of the suggestions the panel made last year to various ministries, on ways to lower logistics costs and augment infrastructure, have not been implemented

Representative Image

The problems remain the same, as do the solutions. India has a very high dependence on road transport for freight movement, which, in turn, makes the cost of logistics much higher than in several advanced economies.

So logistics cost as a percentage of GDP is about 14 percent in India while it is in single digits in several Western economies. Also, the average daily distance covered by a goods truck, usually loaded beyond capacity, in India is just about a fifth of that in the US.

On return journeys, up to 40 percent of these trucks are empty. Such low utilisation of truck fleets by Indian transporters leads to higher logistics costs, increased consumption of fuel and, of course, higher emissions. The story of inefficiencies repeats itself in other logistics sectors too: in seaports, air cargo and freight carriage by the Indian Railways. And these inefficiencies hurt India’s export competitiveness.

But as a Parliamentary Standing Committee has found, many of the suggestions the panel made last year to various ministries on ways to lower logistics costs and augment infrastructure to boost exports, have not been implemented. How complicated India’s logistics sector is can be gauged from these stats: there are more than 20 government agencies and 37 export promotion councils; carriage of goods by various modes is governed by multiple laws and varied documentation requirements add to the mess.

The National Logistics Policy (NLP), which was recently unveiled after much delay, is expected to somewhat smoothen these bumps and offer a coordinated approach to reducing overall logistics costs. But experts have already dubbed the NLP a paper of government intent, lacking a roadmap to bring down costs.

Now, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has said in its Action Taken Report (which follows the recommendations made last year on how to boost India’s exports) that while some of its recommendations have been implemented, answers to many of the questions posed by the panel have been bypassed.