India’s gas price index will be relevant for the country: IGX MD

Shubhangi Mathur
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

Rajesh Kumar Mediratta said international benchmarks including JKM and HH should not become ours.

Rajesh K Mediratta

A price index reflecting benchmark natural gas price for India, launched by Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), will be representative of prices in the country, said Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO.

IGX, India’s first gas exchange which completed two years in December, launched India’s first-ever nationwide price index, GIXI, on December 20.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Mediratta said IGX plans to launch contracts for small-scale LNG (logistics to handle smaller quantities of liquefied natural gas) and trading of pipeline capacity.

Edited excerpts:

What is the rationale behind the launch of the gas index GIXI?

IGX launched India’s first price index to reflect the benchmark natural gas price for India. So far, people were using other international benchmarks including JKM (Japan Korea Marker) and HH (Henry Hub) for gas in India, but they were not relevant as JKM price is relevant for Japan and Korea.