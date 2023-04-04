 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's economy to slow in FY24, GDP growth seen at 6.3%: World Bank

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

India' economy is expected to slow in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent on the back of shrinkage in consumption.

India' economy is expected to slow in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent on the back of shrinkage in consumption due to slower income growth, World Bank said in a latest report.

The report estimates India's inflation to moderate from 6.6 per cent to 5.5 per cent in the current fiscal.

The Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to be 5.2% in FY24.

The Economic Survey had projected a growth of 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal while RBI's latest projection pegs growth for FY24 at 6.4 per cent.