 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India's data protection bill is a clear, cogent piece of draft legislation: Meta's Nick Clegg

Vikas SN
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

As Meta doubles down on its metaverse ambitions, Clegg said they are trying to have foundational governance debates at the same time as the technology is being developed.

Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

Nick Clegg, the policy boss of Facebook parent Meta, welcomed the revised version of India's proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP bill), terming it as "really promising"

"I think the new DPDP bill is a clear, cogent piece of draft legislation. It has great clarity about what it's trying to achieve" Clegg said during a session at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit, moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri, Director, Carnegie India.

Clegg however noted that the draft legislation remits a significant amount of detail to execution "There are lots of twists and turns in terms of how you interpret it and apply it. But in broad terms, it seems to me the Indian government has done some really thoughtful work in terms of this revised draft"

The government had on November 18 released the revised draft digital personal data protection bill, which focuses only on personal data, thereby doing away with regulating the use of non-personal data.

The draft bill requires a data fiduciary -- i.e. an entity that processes user data -- to give an itemised notice to users on data sought to be collected, in clear and plain language. It also mandates that the user should be allowed the right to give, manage, and withdraw consent from sharing his/her information.

Apart from this, the bill states that the data fiduciary shall not undertake tracking or behavioral monitoring of children or targeted advertising directed at children. It mandates penalties of up to Rs 500 crore for non-compliance.