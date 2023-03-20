 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian carriers to report $1.6-1.8 billion consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA

Mar 20, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of USD 1.6-1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.

The full-service carriers are expected to incur a loss of USD 1.1-1.2 billion.

According to CAPA India's forecast for 2023-24, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.

An increase in ATF prices would put pressure on costs. Also, there could be a decline in yields as a result of significant capacity addition, it added.