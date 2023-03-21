 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian banks' exposure to AT1 bonds is low, investments in PSU banks safe: Macquarie

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Private sector banks have an exposure of around 0-1% to AT1 bonds, while PSU banks have an exposure of 1-2%, as per Macquarie note shared on March 21.

State Bank of India's CET1 ratio is currently at 9.3%

The decision by Swiss authorities to wipe out Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds has worried investors in India about the implications for Indian banks. However, according to brokerage house Macquarie, the exposure of Indian banks to AT1 bonds is relatively low.

Private sector banks have an exposure of around 0-1 percent to AT1 bonds, while PSU banks have an exposure of 1-2 percent, as per Macquarie note shared on March 21.

AT1 bonds are a type of bond issued by banks to raise money from investors. The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond is a regulatory classification of these bonds as a form of capital that can absorb losses in times of financial stress.

The report, authored by Suresh Ganapathy, head of Macquarie's financials research, highlighted that private sector banks are comfortable with their Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) levels, and are unlikely to face any issues.