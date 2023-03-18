 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American Arun Agarwal named chair of Community Bond Task Force in Dallas

Mar 18, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

Indian-American CEO of Dallas-based "Nextt", Arun Agarwal, has been appointed chair of the Community Bond Task Force (CBTF) committee as part of the 2024 Capital Bond Programme development process.

Agarwal will lead the Community Bond Task Force committee, a 15-member group, to assist the Dallas city council and city staff in reviewing and selecting projects for consideration in the 2024 Capital Bond Programme.

Bond programmes are intended to pay for the city's capital needs and must be approved by voters. That means the authorised funds cannot legally pay for salaries, benefits, and other ongoing programmatic costs. I'm particularly excited to help make major investments in parks, trails, and recreational facilities, Agarwal told PTI.

Mayor Johnson has been a true champion for our city's parks and for the efforts to build a safer and more vibrant city. I look forward to working with Mayor Johnson, my colleagues on the task force, and the residents of Dallas as we work to prioritise our city's most pressing needs.