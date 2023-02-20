 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian agency accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:04 AM IST

The latest accusations against Pernod by India's financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, detailed in the agency's 14,000-page filing of Jan. 6 in a New Delhi court, formally name the French group's local unit as an accused.

Pernod Ricard

An Indian investigating agency has accused French spirits group Pernod Ricard in court documents of illegally making profits in India of $23 million by giving false price information and conspiring in an email campaign to sway New Delhi city's liquor policy.

The new allegations represent an escalation of problems for Pernod in India, a key growth market where it has a 17% share. The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet and Absolut Vodka was accused in November by the Indian agency of violating New Delhi city's liquor policy to boost market share. Pernod denies wrongdoing.

In the Jan. 6 filing documents, which are not public and details of which have not been previously published, the federal agency accused Pernod of a "conspiracy to gain illegal benefit by submitting wrong affidavit" to Delhi authorities while seeking pricing approvals for its brands.