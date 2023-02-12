 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India topples France as UK's largest Scotch whisky market

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said that India imported 219 million 70cl bottles of Scotch compared to France's 205 million last year --representing growth of the Indian Scotch market of more than 200 percent in the past decade.

India has overtaken France to become the UK's largest market of Scotch whisky in terms of volume with a 60 percent hike in imports in 2022 over the previous year, according to figures from Scotland's leading industry body.

As one of the key sectors of focus for the UK in the free trade agreement (FTA) talks with India, now in their seventh round of negotiations, SWA pointed out that the hike in volume still makes up only a fraction of the Indian whisky market due to high tariffs.

"Despite double-digit growth, Scotch whisky still only comprises 2 percent of the Indian whisky market," the association said on Friday.