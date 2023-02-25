 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India should lead in adopting AI technology with open arms, says Ola Cabs CEO

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Speaking at the ABP Network's Idea of India Summit, Bhavish Aggarwal also discounted the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a massive technology tool for increasing productivity and India should take a lead in adopting such technologies, Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cabs, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the ABP Network's Idea of India Summit, Aggarwal also discounted the notion that embracing such technology would result in job losses.

Technology trends like AI are so disruptive. While one can think that it (the adoption of AI) threatens jobs, "I see it as a massive technology tool for increasing productivity", he said.

"And we in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms," Aggarwal said.