 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

India Post Payments Bank partners Airtel to launch banking services on WhatsApp

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

Airtel-IPPB WhatsApp Banking solution is also working on building multi-language support, enabling added convenience to customers, especially to those in the rural parts of the country to access banking services in their preferred language.

The newly launched IPPB WhatsApp Banking channel will enable IPPB customers to connect with the bank on WhatsApp and effortlessly avail a host of banking services, including doorstep service requests and locating the nearest Post Office. (Representative Image)

State-owned India Post Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti Airtel to launch banking services through WhatsApp for its customers here, a joint statement said on Friday.

The newly launched IPPB WhatsApp Banking channel will enable IPPB customers to connect with the bank on WhatsApp and effortlessly avail a host of banking services, including doorstep service requests and locating the nearest Post Office.

"We are delighted to work with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that financial services driven by technology have great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country," IPPB CGM and CSMO Gursharan Rai Bansal said.

IPPB has over 4.51 lakh accounts in Delhi.