 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Wizz Air: The European airline which has India in its sights

Jocelyn Fernandes
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

In an interview, CEO Jozsef Varadi pointed to India as a growing opportunity with the potential for 'immense development', as the leading European budget airline looks to add Airbus's long-haul A321 XLR aircraft to the fleet

File image of a Wizz Air aircraft (Image Source: Wizz Air)

Wizz Air, a 20-year-old budget carrier from Hungary, may not have neem heard of in India but the airline plies a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft to 155 cities in 45 countries primarily in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.

In an interview on April 28, Wizz Air Holdings CEO Jozsef Varadi said India is a growing opportunity. There’s great potential in India, as the country has seen immense development. I think it may help Europe tackle its employment issues, while its emerging middle class will boost tourism. We’re looking into opportunities there, but this is more a medium-term issue,” Varadi said in Budapest.

The company’s new fleet of long-range Airbus SE A321 XLR aircraft, due in 2024, could potentially open up a lucrative vein of future growth from the world’s most populous country.

Besides India, Varadi sees the Middle East as a region with greater demand.