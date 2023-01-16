 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's Russian oil imports jump 33 times in December compared to year-ago, tops 1 million bpd

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Russian imports have overtaken the oil bought from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which stood at 748,000 bpd and 886,000 bpd during the month, respectively.

India imported just 36,255 bpd of crude from Russia in Dec 2021 (Representative image/Reuters)

India, the world's third-largest importer of crude, bought around 1.2 million barrels per day of oil from the sanctions-hit Russia in December 2022, as per the data shared by energy cargo tracker Vortexa. The numbers mark a jump of 33 times as against the year-ago period.

As compared to November, India's Russia oil imports climbed by 29 percent in December. Moscow, months earlier, emerged as the biggest source of India's oil imports, overtaking traditional suppliers like Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Indian refiners have been lapping up cheap Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine caused many buyers to shun the shipments. The sharp increase in December is possibly the result of deepening discounts due to additional sanctions from the G-7 and European Union including a $60-a-barrel price cap.

“Russia has likely offered its crude at an attractive discount to Indian refiners, which have surpassed China as the largest importer of Russian crude,” Bloomberg quoted Serena Huang, lead Asia analyst at Vortexa, as saying. Besides Urals, India has stepped up imports of other Russian grades like Arco, Sakhalin and Varandey in recent months, she said.

India meets more than 85 percent of its oil demand via imports, which makes it highly vulnerable to price volatility. The state-owned refiners, who have been prevented by the government from raising pump prices of diesel and gasoline since May, have increasingly favored cheaper Russian imports.