 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India logs 226 fresh Covid infections; active cases rise to 3,653

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

The death toll stands at 5,30,702 with three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

India reported 226 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,653, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,702 with three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.15 per cent, the ministry said.

It said 1,87,983 tests for detection of Covid were conducted in the last 24 hours

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
An increase of 44 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,44,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the ministry said.