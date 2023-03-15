 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India key part of strategy to hit $300 bn in assets by 2030: Canada's Ontario Teachers

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

OTPP's 2022 India investments include National Highways Infra Trust, Mahindra Susten and Sahyadri Hospitals. 

As part of its plans, OTPP is also targeting $50 bn in green assets and 50 percent of private investing activity outside North America.

Canada based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan ( OTPP), one of the world's largest pension funds is betting big on India to achieve its target of hitting $300 billion in net assets by 2030.

The pension fund giant which has $247.2 bn in net assets ( an increase of $5.6 bn from the year prior) and invests in more than 50 countries across the world, highlighted the role of India in its 2022 annual report .

" We have more than $3 billion invested in India, and it’s one of the key strategic countries we are focused on as part of our strategy to reach $300 billion in net assets by 2030," the report said.

It added, "India is one of the world’s most dynamic economies and a country that offers a rich diversity of opportunities for a long-term investor like Ontario Teachers’. "