India one of our most important regions, Hyderabad our only engineering office outside US: Notion CEO Ivan Zhao

Apr 25, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

Ivan Zhao, CEO and co-founder of productivity platform Notion, claims that half of the Fortune 500 are its customers and wants that figure to reach 100%.

Ivan Zhao, CEO and co-founder of productivity and note-taking web application Notion, counts India as one of the company’s most important regions, with Hyderabad being its only engineering office outside of the United States.

Zhao, who was in Hyderabad to strategise on their expansion plans for the city, said that around 80 percent of its customers were outside the US.

“Notion is a very international company. India is one of our most important regions and Hyderabad is our only engineering office outside the US. And that’s why I am here. We are expanding this office. We will figure out a strategy, what’s the next roadmap for this office,” Zhao said.

Born in China, Zhao moved to Canada as a child. He graduated from the University of British Columbia, specialising in Cognitive Science. Before founding Notion in 2013, Zhao worked at an education publishing startup called Inkling.